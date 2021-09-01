Scorpio Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for September 01

Scorpio

People born under this sign are brave and ambitious with a firm determination to achieve what they have set out for. Although your day remains satisfactory, you will need to play your cards really well, especially on the professional front, to make the day favourable.

Scorpio Finance Today

You may get in two minds regarding a tax-saving scheme that does not promise good returns on maturity. Playing safe on the stock market is advised. Money lenders may face difficulties in retrieving loaned money. You will pay the last instalment of an auto loan and become the proud owner of a car.

Scorpio Family Today

Your trip to foreign shores is likely to go as per plan and promises to give you one of the best experiences of your life. Peace and tranquility reigns in a joint family scenario with everyone giving space to each other. A gift from a family elder can brighten up your day.

Scorpio Career Today

Things don’t look too bright on the professional front. Those facing workplace bullying must stand up against it, before it starts affecting their mental well-being. A professional issue can flare up today and take the form of an argument. However, it is best not to take workplace conflicts personally.

Scorpio Health Today

Those suffering from a lifestyle disease may need to take extra care. You may hire a personal trainer for shedding extra kilos, something you are unable to do on your own. Change your eating preferences to include more nutritious options. You can get concerned about the health of your pet.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Someone introduced to you may not be your type, so let it end there. Beware of a jealous ex-flame, as he/ she can interfere in your current relationship. Keep yourself above suspicion, if your life partner is of a suspicious nature. Be discreet in chatting with lover to keep your affair coming out in the open.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

