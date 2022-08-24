Scorpio Daily Horoscope for August 24, 2022: Health seems in good shape

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpio natives can enjoy your day as their health will be in good shape and they will realise the importance maintain a healthy lifestyle. You love being happy and cheerful and today most of the things will in your favour. You have been taking wise decisions in your money matters. Today, your finances will give you all the reasons to be happy. This will show positive results on your bank balance. You will most likely enjoy your day at your workplace. You have been working tireless to complete your project and today you may be rewarded with new responsibilities at work. Most likely, you will be absorbed in a new project that will require your full-time dedication, something you always wanted to do. Scorpio natives’ families will a source of happiness and they must enjoy the day with them. Planning a long adventurous trip with a friend can be a good idea. During the trip, Scorpio natives can rediscover themselves. Those who are planning to buy an immovable property will find things in their favour. Scorpio natives are advised to be careful while taking any important decision in love.

Scorpio Finance Today Scorpio natives' finances will be good and most probably things will most likely be in their favour. Consulting an expert while investing in the share market is always advisable. On the whole, the situation appears to be promising and positive. You may make profits from previous investments in movable assets.

Scorpio Family Today On the domestic front, you will have fun and rediscover your bond with the seniors of the family. You must try to engage in a good conversation with the elders. The enriching conversation will make Scorpio natives feel good and help create a peaceful environment. The joy and love will make your day special.

Scorpio Career Today On the job, Scorpio natives can expect good as their hard work will most likely be acknowledged today. You have been a positive person and believe in spreading this positivity around. You will realise how popular you are when your subordinates will offer to assist you in achieving professional goals. This may bring out the best in you.

Scorpio Health Today Your health will give you all the reasons to smile. Scorpio natives who have been suffering from minor aches will most likely experience relief with home remedies. However, you are advised to do yoga and take a break from your busy schedule and get enough rest. Concentrating on your mental health should be your priority.

Scorpio Love Life Today Scorpio natives are advised to be more considerate towards the feelings of their spouse or partner. Unknowingly, you have been neglecting your relationship. You are advised to spend more time reflecting on your relationship. Don’t overthink instead plan a romantic date and sort out all the differences and this will help you rediscover your relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

