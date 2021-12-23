Scorpio Daily Horoscope for December 23: Your family needs you

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpions quite match with the lethal Scorpios which symbolises their signs. Indestructible with a depth of great wisdom describes a Scorpion. A Scorpion may look into people and sense whether they are genuine or not. Scorpions are constantly a step away from the public. Most of them are introverts. When you turn on the charm, you may achieve anything Scorpions. You tend to achieve great things which are very deep and meaningful. Family is God's gift which is rather a privilege than taken for granted. It is necessary for you to pay due attention to the dear members of your family.

Scorpio Finance Today

This could be a fantastic day in terms of financial matters. It seems like it is high time that your deals that were stuck in the past might proceed to the clearance which could probably lead to your first biggest success ever. Now let's see how your stars have planned your overall day.

Scorpio Family Today

Today you may hear some of the complaints from your family members as you work so hard and don't spend much time with them. Try to enhance mutual communication and trust. It might help you like an ointment to get rid of the pain.

Scorpio Career Today

It appears as though you have to toil a little harder at your office, to ensure you complete all the pending works. Overall your day with respect to career front looks only average!

Scorpio Health Today

Outstanding! Today you may feel free and light. Your fitness and health may reach up to your target. You may find yourself following the rich fibres over junk foods.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Today your love life may move in a good way. Some of you may get married to the desired life partner. Get ready to hang out with your crush Scorpions!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

