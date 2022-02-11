Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope for February 11: Try to save the relationship
  • Dear Scorpio, Keep away from verbal duals with your close one for your own peace of mind. It is a good time for property deals. Find out the love astrological prediction for Scorpio for February 11
Concentrate more on saving the relationship.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) 

 

From career choices to making commitment in your love life you are somebody who always listens to his heart. Avoid the hustle and bustle of daily life and relax. Try to examine all your actions before venturing into anything new and avoid impulsive decisions. Keep aloof from verbal duals with your close one for your own peace of mind. You being a social butterfly and strikingly outgoing, a fun trip may bring a detoxifying effect. However, you are advised to embark on a solo trip to a calm abode. You can also opt a trekking experience which will enhance your confidence. Being a people’s person, you won’t take much time in making friends wherever you go. It a good time for property deals. Keep patience, you are likely to hear some good news regarding your old property dispute with a family member.

 

Scorpio Finance Today 

 

Invest your money wisely and remember all that glitters is not gold. You should concentrate on savings and not splurging. Avoid thinking about the monetary gains because all your hard work and dedication may benefit you in the long run.

 

Scorpio Family Today 

 

You have been stuck in your hectic schedule and unknowingly you neglected your parents’ health. You must pay extra attention towards your parents’ well-being. Try to fulfill your responsibilities towards your parents as they need you the most now.

 

Scorpio Career Today 

 

Those working in the public sector are likely to hear good news from their seniors. You may be allotted a long pending perk. You are advised to be careful of the politics at work place as it might hinder your growth.

 

Scorpio Health Today 

 

Those struggling with an ailment are likely to get relief soon. You are advised to continue the doctor’s advice. Keep a check on your routine and add yoga in your daily exercise regimen. Children with breathing problems are likely to get relief.

 

Scorpio Love Life Today 

 

Things may not change much for those who are still single. Those who are married are advised to avoid any confrontations with your spouse as it might just worsen the situation. Concentrate more on saving the relationship.

 

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

 

