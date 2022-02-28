Scorpio Daily Horoscope for February 28: Keep doing the good things

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You could find your self-confidence a little low today. Your mind may be full of worries which can make you anxious at times. The day may see you unnecessarily worrying about some situation. This is not a good time for you to get too fired up over small slights. You are advised to not let your morale down and face every obstacle bravely. Your opponents will remain active and may try to sully your image, so remain alert regarding their activities. Also, maintain decorum in speech while interacting in your social circle, lest you run someone the wrong way. If you are planning to initiate any transaction relating to real estate, then this is a favorable time. Students may face some obstacles in their education. Hence, they are advised to seek advice and consultation from teachers and mentors. A trip to a religious place may fill your heart with peace and tranquility.

Scorpio Finance Today

In terms of financial matters, you are required to remain careful about your finances today. It would be advisable to invest in some schemes which will help you become financially stable later on. Some of you may also get back your previously loaned money.

Scorpio Family Today

Some of you may be willing to plan an outing with your kids which may improve your mutual bonding. If you have had any differences with the youngest member of your family then it is likely to get resolved.

Scorpio Career Today

For working professionals, it is a positive phase for career growth. You are likely to get a promotion or increment in your profession. It’s a good idea for you to hang out with colleagues today. The bonding that results is sure to create new ways of working together for all of you.

Scorpio Health Today

In terms of health, it will be a favorable day today. You are likely to experience relief from any pre-existing illness with a different medical approach. Those fighting the battle of the bulge may achieve a new milestone.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Tend to affairs of the heart, even if it means slowing down or disrupting plans you already arranged. Neglecting partner for long can have adverse repercussions. Parental opposition may make you rethink love ties.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Brown

