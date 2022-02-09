Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope for February 9: You’re in a good place romantically
  • Dear Scorpio, you’re making smart decisions and good connections which will yield good results in the days to come. Keep going, you’re destined to shine and out-do yourself too. Find out the love astrological prediction for Scorpio for February 9
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

 

You are extremely ambitious and know exactly what you want. You’re committed to doing whatever it takes. But this might lead to burn out. Don’t exert unnecessarily. Your nature to rush won’t do you any good. Don’t question the intentions of everything and everyone to satisfy your curiosity. Learn to have faith. Not everyone is out to get you.

 

Scorpio Finance Today


You might feel overwhelmed and tensed. Try and look for additional sources of income if this isn’t sufficed. Don’t beat yourself up about the situation. Just be patient and keep looking. This is a storm that’ll pass very soon. Just hang tight. Cut down on your expenses and invest a little. It’ll bring good results in just a little while.

 

Scorpio Family Today


The bond that links you with your family is not only of blood, but of respect, joy and understanding each other’s life. If things have been rough, try talking it out, patiently. Plan fun activities and trips if need be. These relations need to be mended. They’re important people who always stood by you. Put in some extra effort if required.

 

Scorpio Career Today 


You’re doing great professionally. You’re making smart decisions and good connections which will yield good results in the days to come. People are eyeing your hard work and ability to deal with all challenges patiently. Keep going, you’re destined to shine and out-do yourself too.

 

Scorpio Health Today 

A little exercise, good sleep and food habits have led to your glow and happiness. You now know the value of good health and aren’t doing anything to tarnish it. The universe is rewarding you for your efforts too. Keep going, dear Scorpio.

 

Scorpio Love Today


You’re at a good place romantically. Be content with this and spend time with your partner. Take them out and communicate well. If something’s bothering you, speak up. They will certainly understand. They’ve got your back and you’re lucky to have someone like them.

 

 

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

 

