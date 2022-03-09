Scorpio Daily Horoscope for March 09: Stay on your toes

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Dear Scorpio personalities, we know that you are eternally loyal and can’t simply undo your promise and commitment in your endeavors in life. You are one big magnetic personality and can allure anyone with your charming aura and persona. But at times, you can be the most resentful, revengeful and dubious personality and which is why people misunderstand you and take you for being selfish. But deep down you are a kind and gracious soul. It is going to be a crazy day for you for so much to explore and achieve on the go. You are going to stay on your toes to wishfully attain bigger achievements in life. It is more likely to happen that you may also go on sudden short trip for business purpose.

Scorpio Finance Today

If you have been postponing some important financial decisions lately, it is the right time to take them up and make some good decision. Stock market trading is going to being in great results.

Scorpio Family Today

There is an environment of peace and cheer in your family today. Everything is going smooth and consistent. Your children or young members at the family are also doing well at academics.

Scorpio Career Today

It is going to be a moderate day at work today and everything will remain as usual. Students will be preparing for an upcoming exam in the future. New career prospects may arise by the end of the day.

Scorpio Health Today

You are filled with sheer positivity and wish to rule the world with your health coming back to you after a long time. Your consistency with your work out regime is paying you off good results.

Scorpio Love Life Today

If you have planning for proposal, you might do it today. Your partner is in a good mood and is impressed with your past efforts and it is more likely that they answer with a yes.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Light Brown

