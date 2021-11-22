Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Nov 22: Fruitful results are ahead!

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you are likely to move ahead with a positive attitude, which may amaze even your rivals. You may achieve success in a very short span of time. With your commitment dedication and towards your work, you are likely to enjoy unexpected benefits in the coming days. Significant changes on your professional front are on the cards during this time. You may receive ample opportunities for self-improvement, which you are likely to make best use of. You may invest your time and energy in gathering knowledge and upgrading your skills. Your efforts may give you what you want. There may be setbacks in your way, but staying consistent may help you reach your goals more quickly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today

On the economic front, your monetary position remains average. You need to keep a tab on your rising expenses or it could lead to financial crunch. Consult an expert before putting your money in speculative activities and shares.

Scorpio Family Today

On the domestic front, news of a marital alliance for an eligible sibling may spread cheer. However, disagreements between family members may make the homely atmosphere tensed. A mature handling is required to restore peace.

Scorpio Career Today

Your hard work and determination are likely to bring you success on the professional front. You may function smoothly with your subordinates and seniors, which might pave the way for a bonus or a promotion very soon.

Scorpio Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You are likely to get rid of faulty habits, which had its adverse effect on your wellbeing. Adopting a disciplined lifestyle may show its positivity on your health. Physical activity and spirituality may be good for a healthy you.

Scorpio Love Life Today

The day is full of surprises for you. You may go on a romantic vacation with your beloved, where you may grow closer to each other. You may enjoy intimate moments and get to understand each other better.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Golden Brown

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026