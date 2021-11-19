Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 19: Wedding bells are ringing

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

The day is going to be exciting and full of exceptional experiences for you. There might be surprises at each step. With your enthusiasm, you are likely to get things done, which had been pending for long. As situations demand, you may get to know your innate qualities and talents, which remained hidden till now. Your generous nature and kind deeds are likely to bring you fame on the social front. Your relationships may strengthen and your ability to patiently handle circumstances may draw people closer to you. However, you need to pay attention to other’s opinions as well instead of being judgmental.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today

Your financial condition seems great. You may receive money from unexpected quarters. Profits are in store for you as business is booming. Investment in foreign shares may turn out to be lucrative, bringing handsome returns.

Scorpio Family Today

You may get to enjoy pleasurable time in company of family members after a long time. This may keep them happy and fill the domestic atmosphere with warmth. Mutual affection may increase and you are likely to experience a heavenly feeling.

Scorpio Career Today

The day might be full of ups and downs on the professional front. You may not receive support of seniors in an assigned task, which could delay the project. Those looking for a new job may have to wait to find a job as per their liking and qualification.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today

You are likely to enjoy good health and feel fresh at the same time. There may be no sign of diseases. Maintaining a strict routine, which includes ample exercises and nutritious foods, together with yoga and meditation, is likely to keep you fit and fine.

Scorpio Love Life Today

There are likely to be positive changes in your love life, which might keep you in a cheerful mood. Spending time with your partner may give you a chance to understand their needs better. Some of you may plan to get married.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Light Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026