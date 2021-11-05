Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 5: Everything seems in favour

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpios have great mental strength. Your ruling planets are Mars and Pluto. The former represents passion and ambition and the latter is concerned with power behind the passion. Scorpios are the most honest people you can meet and will always provide you the honest feedback and they also expect the same from others. They have the ability to tackle difficult situations and will tackle problems and always stand back up with confidence! Your over all day is going to be good with great time with your colleagues strengthening your bond with them. Real estate owners need to be watchful of their business as the stars seem to be confusing at your financial front.

Scorpio Finance Today

Scorpions may have a good chance to buy a property for the best price to expand your assets. On the contrary, spend wisely! Do not give into unwanted fancy desires. Avoid lending money to anyone – as its chances of getting returned anytime soon appear to be bleak.

Scorpio Family Today

Scorpios’ time with your family may bring immense joy and pleasure today. So do not miss out any family gatherings or parties that you have been invited for. A family youngster staying away from the family is likely to come and pay you a visit.

Scorpio Career Today

New opportunities for which you hoped are likely to show up. You may receive good support from your colleagues for your approach towards the project with a distinct idea.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today

You are blessed with a fine health for today. But that doesn’t mean that you can avoid precautions. Be careful while stepping out – keep your hands sanitized and do not forget to wear your mask. An ailing family member is likely to proceed towards recovery now.

Scorpio Love Life Today

It is a favorable day to spend quality time with your partner. Newly wedded couples may find cute moments to cherish.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026