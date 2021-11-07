Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 7: Keep your anger in control!

Dear Scorpio, personal projects might need your attention. Consult a financial expert before you move ahead with the plan. Keep your anger in control or it is likely to deteriorate situations further.
Your enthusiasm and energy need to be channelized in the right direction to benefit in life and reach your personal targets. 
Published on Nov 07, 2021 12:18 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you are likely to give a new meaning to your life by incorporating healthy habits and positive thoughts in your routine. Your mind could be clouded with doubts and questions, but a different approach to such situations is likely to clear your head. You may be in control of things and it may be evident in the way you mould challenging circumstances in your favour. You are likely to spend time gathering knowledge and acquiring new skills to move closer to your goals. Personal projects might need your attention. Your enthusiasm and energy need to be channelized in the right direction to benefit in life and reach your personal targets.

Scorpio Finance Today

You may receive lucrative offers to start a partnership venture, but do not make a commitment unless you are sure about its future. Consult a financial expert before you move ahead with the plan.

Scorpio Family Today

An atmosphere of stress and tension is likely to prevail at home today. Keep your anger in control or it is likely to deteriorate situations further. Handling the situation calmly and tactfully might restore domestic peace and harmony.

Scorpio Career Today

The day might turn out to be quite exciting for you on the professional front. You may receive an overseas job offer, which is likely to give you a good pay package and also a chance to relocate with your family.

Scorpio Health Today

Your disciplined lifestyle, which incorporates a nutritious diet and fitness training program, is likely to keep diseases away for a long time. You may practice yoga and turn to spirituality to attain peace of mind.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Today, your love life is likely to undergo pleasant changes and you may get to spend quality time with your beloved. This may not just elevate your mood but also bring you closer to your romantic partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

 

