Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Money is growing well
horoscope

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Money is growing well

Dear Scorpio, you will have a stable financial condition and cash will flow in from other income sources too. You will feel happy and content on the home front. A light but regular workout will do wonders.
You will be in good condition on the health front.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:18 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio, this is a favourable time to enjoy personal and professional life. You will shine on the work front with your consistent efforts. You will also enjoy your personal life. Some of the scorpions may tie a knot soon. Everybody will be in the mood for celebration at home and it will keep your spirit high.

You will be able to execute your trip plans with friends. Some of you may win property cases and it will make them feel relaxed. You will be in good condition on the health front.

Know more about your day!

Scorpio Finance Today

You will have a stable financial condition and cash will flow in from other income sources too. You may spend money on a tour package or plan to buy a new property soon. If travelling, do keep some currency notes and other necessary documents handy.

Scorpio Family Today

Family members will be busy in preparation for an upcoming event or get together and they may also seek your involvement. You will feel happy and content on the home front. A family elder may appreciate you spending time with them.

Scorpio Career Today

You will be able to take your business to the next level by investing more capital and implementing new ideas. Those who have changed their jobs will perform well and impress seniors.

Scorpio Health Today

You will feel good about yourself after beating a health issue. Some may add a new diet plan and exercise to their daily routine. A light but regular workout will do wonders.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You may get a chance to meet someone you are going to get married to, soon. Married couples may plan an evening out to take a refreshing break. It's a good day for lovers and married couples.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Light Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

