Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Oct 7: Be careful on career front

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpios are passionate and empathetic by nature. You are extremely good at showing compassion towards individuals and are devoted to making everyone around you happy and cheerful. As a scorpion, you find it hard to tolerate injustice going in and around yourself. It may hurt you and make you feel helpless. Scorpios need to realize the unfair side of the world and keep up with a practical living. They also have a creative nature of keeping people lively around them which make them seemingly charming. Life is a mixture of good and bad experiences. On this day Scorpios will be taken through both amazing as well as creepy experiences. Your day might begin with a bad start at your office and end up beautifully beside your better half!

Scorpio Finance Today

Wonderful! Your financial conditions are going to take a leap today. You will have a good chance to buy a property for the best deal to expand your assets.

Scorpio Family Today

Fantastic! Scorpios, your time with your family may bring immense joy and pleasure today. So do not miss out on any family gatherings or parties that you have been invited for.

Scorpio Career Today

Career is the only front that appears to have a setback today. It is advisable to not take any of the major decisions related to your career today as your stars appear to be confusing on this side.

Scorpio Health Today

Health is wealth as the proverb defines; keep up your motto of giving preference to your health. Add a bunch of Grapes and Dates to your diet to maintain a balanced diet.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Something pleasant seems to be coming your way! Expecting couples may get good news on this day. It is a favourable day to spend quality time with your partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Pink

