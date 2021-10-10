Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 10: Try making changes in diet

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, your positive attitude will aid you in working well with others. Your priorities are clear, which will give you a distinct advantage over the others. You will stop at nothing to accomplish your goals and you will make sure that you come out with flying colours in every task that you handle. Channelize your energy in the proper direction to gain an upper hand at work. Look at things from all angles before you plunge into getting it done. You will invest your time in self-grooming and will take up activities like learning and gathering knowledge to add to your skillset. Do not hold back your emotions; rather communicate them freely to strengthen your relationships.

Scorpio Finance Today

You will receive a number of opportunities to make money today. You need to sift through the schemes carefully to choose the most profitable one. You are likely to invest in speculative activities.

Scorpio Family Today

Your family members are likely to have a tough time dealing with you. You will have to put an end to the feeling of a disturbance at home and balance the situation calmly and maturely.

Scorpio Career Today

On the professional front, you will not encounter difficulties and will have smooth sailing. You are likely to offer your assistance to your subordinates as and when required, which will be appreciated by everyone in the office.

Scorpio Health Today

Due to insufficient rest, you are likely to experience anxiety, stress and weariness. Make changes in your diet to remain physically fit. Spirituality and breathing exercises will help you maintain mental wellbeing.

Scorpio Love Life Today

If there is something troubling you related to your love life – it is better to talk it out. Don’t build castles of negative thoughts or it may only hamper your own peace of mind. Remember, there is no relation that doesn’t undergo any storms – what is important is - how comfortably and firmly do you hold and position yourself through that storm!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

