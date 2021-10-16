Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 16: You are being menaced

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Often mistaken for a fire sign because of their fierce independence, Scorpios are a deeply emotional and sensitive water sign. While you can be intimidating, you are also the most loyal friends and partners you could ever ask for. As one of the most ambitious signs, you are amazing at creating connections and being their authentic selves. You are often misunderstood due to your intensity and tendency to be harsh. But you are extremely emotional and crave intimacy. Today, there is a possibility that you will become less approachable. The day is not best suited for cultivating new or old relationships. For couples, a beautiful long drive is awaiting your arrival. Do not miss out on this excellent opportunity.

Scorpio Finance Today

Profits are in your cards. No matter where you invest your money, you will get good returns. You can try your luck in the lottery, as well. For hoteliers and business owners, the time is excellent for you.

Scorpio Family Today

You are going to be in an upbeat mood and will infect everyone around you with optimism and happiness. Enjoy the time with friends and family.

Scorpio Career Today

The sitcoms are the best way out, so just try to think about it when you face the burn rather than taking the harsh words to your heart. If things are not going well, don't push yourself. You will have a clear picture in the future.

Scorpio Health Today

The desire to push you may be especially strong today. This is true intellectually and mentally, as well as physically. Rather than giving in to this feeling, take a step back and see it for what it is.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Taking a daycation is always a refreshing feeling. Plan it or surprise your partner by booking everything in advance! The day will end on a very good note. You will be emotionally overwhelmed.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026