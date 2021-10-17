Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 17: Satisfactory day on health
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 17: Satisfactory day on health

 Dear Scorpio, people who are planning to have rituals at home may find auspicious timings on this day.
You may read ahead to get more clarity about the day.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:26 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpios have an intense personality. They are one of most passionate people. Scorpios are clever and highly perceptive so it is not easy to fool around them. They are secretive souls; they have a complex personality and are hard to be understood by people. Scorpios are extremely competitive in nature. They can be highly suspicious of absolutely everything. That makes them hard to believe that people may have good intensions. Scorpios can have a pleasant day, provided they take some extra care about managing their co-workers well. Your stars seem to be perplexed, as to your relationship with the Boss, so be gentle and polite at your workplace. Other aspects of your day, looks really cool. You may read ahead to get more clarity about the day. 

Scorpio Finance Today

You have to be careful with your expenses today, as your stars suggest. Investments done on unverified platforms may result in distressing results. So, Scorpios, be alert with your financial affairs!

Scorpio Family Today

Today you may welcome a pet to your home. Along with your pet, a ceremonial joy shall flow into your space. People who are planning to have rituals at home may find auspicious timings on this day. 

Scorpio Career Today

Failure is not the end of the game. You may not see appreciable results on your marks card. But it certainly is going to do no harm to your career, unless you give up. Make up your mind and restart with a noble hope in your heart. 

Scorpio Health Today

Your health factor seems considerably good. You can always enhance it by some extra efforts like maintaining a balanced diet and exercising regularly. 

Scorpio Love Life Today

Extraordinary things don't happen without your efforts. If you want to have a great time with your beloved, then make sure you impress him/her with the adorable things that cherish their mood. 

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

