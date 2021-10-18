Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 18: Lucky day in finance
horoscope

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 18: Lucky day in finance

Dear Scorpio, you will have sudden flow of money which you can use to get all the worldly pleasures.
Due to change in planetary positions, a fresh energy has sneaked in your sign.
Published on Oct 18, 2021 12:27 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are mysterious, secretive and always stay away from the crowd. You may appear lethal or deadly, but you are emotional and look for a warm connection. You have a demanding personality and are always ready to volunteer for the tough jobs. You also put a lot of stress on friendship and relationship. Due to change in planetary positions, a fresh energy has sneaked in your sign. You want to take up more and more work and still you are happy. You may go outside to explore some new places in your area. If you are a vlogger then this day may prove great for you because you may find some exciting ideas for your pages or channels.

Scorpio Finance Today

You can get success in buying any property today and it will bring happiness in the family. For the purpose of purchasing a vehicle, make sure that it comes with some comfort facilities. You will have sudden flow of money which you can use to get all the worldly pleasures.

Scorpio Family Today

There can be some difference of opinions between you and your spouse. Your marriage may have a bumpy ride but things will be fine in the future. Be supportive and communicate.

Scorpio Career Today

There is a high chance that you will face considerable work-related stress today. Your confidence will help you stay stable through every difficulty. Keep patience and see how things turn out for you.

Scorpio Health Today

It is best to start the day with a round of exercise, yoga or meditation as this will keep you calm and help you achieves the best state. Stay hydrated throughout the day. Focus on bringing more positivity in your life.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your partner is going to be very supportive of you today even though it may take you quite a long time before you realize its value. There will be deeper understanding between you two. It will sail smoothly afterwards.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

Topics
sun sign astrology horoscope scorpio
