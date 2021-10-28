Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 28: Life seems back on track

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are adventurous and love exploring different spheres of life. You may appear to have a tough exterior, but you have the softest heart and keep others’ interests before your own. Being an intuitive water sign, you can easily understand people and their motives. Calm your mind and stay away from making any hasty decisions because you can end up regretting them later. Do not be impulsive and restless in your career. A little effort in the career today will give rich dividends tomorrow. Today life seems to be back on track. Enjoy this period with your family. You do not seem to have an inclination towards travelling, for now, but what if one of your friends were to tell you that they are celebrating their success at a distant spot?

Scorpio Finance Today

Planetary position implicates positive development regarding your wealth. Avoid unnecessary plans and it is advisable to focus on investment and long-term investment for future life. A new proposal or partnership is likely to crop up, giving you enough scope to invest your money in a new and profitable venture.

Scorpio Family Today

After long, today you will feel relieved. An important piece of news will make your day. Parents may find suitable match for their son/daughter. A pending court case will be settled in your favour.

Scorpio Career Today

It seems to be a bit controversial day for you! You may mumble or blurt out something about others which will be percolated down to them and may ruin your professional life. Do one thing- calm your mind, drink water and go out of the office building and take a breather whenever you feel agitated.

Scorpio Health Today

Your energy levels will be high because you have been getting adequate sleep. Your enthusiasm is likely to affect your family members or friends and end up organizing an unprepared outdoor trip. Utilise most of your energy in your workout sessions.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Love is in the air; love is on the mind. Actually, love is everywhere. You just have to be conscious of its presence. Take baby steps and talk to friends for advice. You will find soulmate soon!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026