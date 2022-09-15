Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sep 15, 2022: Some new on your love life

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpio, today may be a lovely day for you as all your financial worries may come to an end. You may get to invest in a new deal, which may bring you exciting margins in the near future. Your family may be happy with your growing income. They may enjoy this phase and may demand an overseas holiday. You may discuss your child’s future plans and may arrange for his fee comfortably. People at work may be cooperative and may help you during a difficult trial. You may feel great to have such a team working with you. Your health may stay fine. You may have no major health issues to worry for. You may decide to exercise every day to stay calm. Your love life may be a little problematic, but nothing to get tensed for.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today Today all your worries related to financial future may settle down as you may get involved in some lucrative business deals today. There may also be short term monetary gains coming from speculative trading.

Scorpio Family Today The day may be an average day when your near and dear ones may be busy in their own worlds. You may get to know some good news from your close relative. Elders may not be pleasing today and there may be some conflict because of them.

Scorpio Career Today Your colleagues may be ready to help you with your endeavors today. You may feel fortunate as your superiors may be in your support. Today you may have a wonderful time in the professional world. All this may delight you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today You may remain tense for some reason or another today. As a result, you may not eat well and lose direction. You may need to meditate regularly or do some yoga exercises to maintain good health.

Scorpio Love Life Today You may wish to have a good time today but things may turn out differently. You may want to enjoy a quiet dinner with your beloved but he/she may be busy with something else. This may make you unhappy.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON