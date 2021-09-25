Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sep 25: We see foreign trip on cards!

Dear Scorpio, you are likely to travel abroad to broaden your horizons. There are likely to be some difficulties on the professional front for you today. Your health will remain excellent and there will absence of any ailments in your body.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:22 AM IST
You are likely to inherit an ancestral property, which will bring you monetary benefits in the times to come.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpios, you will start the day on a very positive note. You will be firm in your decisions and will stick to them come what may. Most of the aspects of life will need your attention, and you will be determined to turn the tide to your advantage. Your courageous decisions will help you sail through the day with ease. Students will finally receive a call for admission to a university of their liking. This will elevate their moods and cheer up their family members. Your travel plans can wait for another day as situations do not seem to be in your favour. You are likely to inherit an ancestral property, which will bring you monetary benefits in the times to come.

Scorpio Finance Today

If you own a business, you are likely to travel abroad to broaden your horizons. The trip will not only bring you rich profits in your business undertaking but it will also get you in touch with new people.

Scorpio Family Today

You are likely to have your differences with your mother, which you will have to sort out as soon as possible to keep the domestic atmosphere peaceful. Stretching matters further would only harm your interests.

Scorpio Career Today

There are likely to be some difficulties on the professional front for you today, but with your creativity and expertise in the field, you will manage to deliver unique output. Your bosses will be impressed with your performance and a promotion is likely.

Scorpio Health Today

Your health will remain excellent and there will absence of any ailments in your body. Your chronic breathing problems will also go away and you are likely to enjoy life with a more positive outlook now.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your love life will be full of ups and downs today as misunderstandings are likely to creep up in your relationship. You need to handle the situation patiently and more maturely to overcome these minor setbacks.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

