Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sep 26: Refrain yourself from being compulsive

Scorpio

Those born under this sign are powerful and passionate, but should refrain from being compulsive and obsessive. Today, you may use your strengths to overcome your weaknesses on all aspects of your life. However, be restrained in dealing with people in your personal capacity.

Scorpio Finance Today

Today, financial stability can come to you in a most unexpected manner. You are likely to reap the rich rewards of wise investments. Going in for an education loan will pave the way for a bright future for a family youngster. Don’t shy away from playing the stocks, just be more careful.

Scorpio Family Today

You must gain a thorough understanding of imparting knowledge, values, manners, communication skills and more to your kids. If you are good to people, they are less likely to notice your faults and will treat you at par. You are likely to speak up about things irking you on the domestic front, but don’t expect any lasting solutions.

Scorpio Career Today

Professional success is likely to enhance your self-worth in your own eyes. Your determination to do well in academics will remove every obstacle from your path. Fame and glory are foreseen for those in the sporting arena. A family youngster may be upbeat about an achievement, so share in his glory.

Scorpio Health Today

If you are serious about losing weight, planning your meals in advance will help you become more disciplined and eliminate any unwanted cravings. Don’t give too much weightage to only one type of food, rather go in for a balanced diet. If you are over sixty, don’t give up on health and fitness.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You may get upset the way things pan out in your love life, but don’t let this deter you to find love afresh. Some of you may be in the process of ending a relationship and starting a new one, so try and make this one a success.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

