Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sept 13: Love will make your day

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today is the perfect day for Scorpios to fulfill their lofty dreams. This period will prove to be very fruitful in your life and positive changes will be seen.You will be full of good ideas and your choice of activities propels you into spotlight. You’ve got charm on your side as you set about tackling problems that have been plaguing you for long. Your subtle ways to procure the answer you are seeking will help deal with all problems efficiently. You will, however, need to keep your honest and blunt attitude in check while dealing with others. For some of you, the long wait is finally over as you will move into a brand new house of your own. You will also be able to achieve your travel goals without any problems or personal conflicts.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your finances will improve remarkably, as you are make handsome profits in share trading. However, you need to exercise a little caution along the way. Homemakers will succeed in saving a lot of money by budgeting smartly.

Scorpio Family Today

A spontaneous visit by friends or enjoying a lavish meal with the family will energize you and give you strength for future tasks. It is an excellent time for students as they are likely to perform remarkably well in an intense competition.

Scorpio Career Today

By lowering exacting standards, you will succeed in avoiding small mistakes that ultimately lead to improvement in the overall result at work. Someone’s confidence is likely to strengthen your confidence in your professional competencies.

Scorpio Health Today

Your health will help you maintain consistency throughout the hectic day. Make sure to focus on a proper diet and incorporate fitness routine to stay active.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You will quickly feel butterflies in your stomach and your heart will be filled with love as you get to meet partner after long hiatus. You will need to find a deeper understanding in all your relationships to make them strong and vibrant.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour:Magenta

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874