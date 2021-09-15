Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sept 15: Cherish your success

Dear Scorpio, today's prediction says that you might get a chance to go on an exotic vacation with your family. Today, what you accomplish can be made to last, so plan and act accordingly.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Today, what you accomplish can be made to last, so plan and act accordingly.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) 

 

Today, what you accomplish can be made to last, so plan and act accordingly. Put your best foot forward as you are likely to get a lot of sources and chances to walk ahead and take the spotlight. The feeling of confidence you put in towards your dreams is unparalleled and will lead you on the path of success. Your unmatched focus in pursuingyour goal will further take you closer to your dream.You should keep a check on your emotions, lest they get the better of you and make lose your clear perspective. Learn to let go of things, especially the unimportant ones, as they only prove tiresome and draining in the long run.Your co-operation and gentle nature will encourage others to help you when you need help.There are chances of going on an exotic family vacation.

 

Scorpio Finance Today 

 

Before making any type of investment, make sure that you undertake detailed and comprehensive research. Savings are likely to increase, providing you much-needed security. 

 

Scorpio Family Today 

 

Some ideological difference may crop up between your spouse or your children. Be patient while dealing with them. Relatives are likely to be very demanding and eat into your personal time. 

 

Scorpio Career Today 

 

The development at work will be positive and to your liking. They are most likely to propel to the top of the hierarchy as you race ahead of your competitors. It is likely to be a great phase in your career and you may want to look for a new job.

Scorpio Health Today 

 

You are likely to feel exceptionally lively and may enjoy remarkably increased stamina today. The problems related to the gastric system fade will fade way. Efforts to join a fitness group will succeed.

 

Scorpio Love Life Today 

 

A flourishing love life is waiting for you as you embark on a new romance. The connection between the two of you will be profound and you will realize how lucky you are to have each other.People wishing to marry may tie the knot sooner than expected.

 

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Coffee

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com,www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

