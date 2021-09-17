Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sept 17: Avoid financial hazards

Dear Scorpio, today's prediction says that you are burying yourself in your work in order to avoid dealing with problems at home.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Right now, the current planetary configurations are sweetening your existence.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Right now, the current planetary configurations are sweetening your existence. Unexpected friendships are exciting, but they may also be problematic. Everything must be done in a transparent manner. Someone's hand may or may not be visible. When emotions are at risk, there is nothing worse than playing the guessing game. You are burying yourself in your work in order to avoid dealing with problems at home. This is basically rehashing familiar patterns from the past. You are utilizing it to divert your attention away from your domestic issues.

Scorpio Finance Today

The rule is that the early bird gets the worm, but you are an exception. Play it safe and avoid financial hazards. Do not rush into investments or accept supposedly risk-free deals; instead, take your time. Today's constellation may present estimations, interrupting the best-laid plans or uncovering faults in financial initiatives you believed were easy.

Scorpio Family Today

Relationships and friends are causing you problems, and opposite. Bring an end to your common unhappiness, be open with yourself, and consider making some adjustments. Speaking with others to clarify up a bit is also beneficial. Consider today's tense project as an opportunity to permanently resolve problems.

Scorpio Career Today

You have been thrust into an unexpected and difficult circumstance. Do not be too concerned; you will be successful with flying colors. Just believe in your ability and resourcefulness and your past workplace wins. You can overcome difficulties by acting patiently. Improvisational skills are extremely useful in resolving difficulties and ensuring that nothing similar occurs again.

Scorpio Health Today

Because you are conscious of your body's positive messages, you are happier than usual. Incorporate little periods of rest into your otherwise hectic daily schedule. Do not overwork yourself or put undue stress on your body. Do not let your energy go to waste; instead, put it to excellent use by creating a calm retreat for yourself.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your partnership appears to be in a happy-go-lucky situation. This is majorly because of your supportive nature. Try to maintain the same by avoiding any sorts or arguments or situations that may result in a fight. 

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Saffron

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma 

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com 

Url: www.askmanisha.comwww.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

