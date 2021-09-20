Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sept 20: Expect improvement in health

Dear Scorpio, today's prediction says that it will be a day filled with joy and happiness. The only thing that could bring slight dissatisfaction is your personal finance. Try spending money wisely.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Your determination and passion towards things will get you what you expect from life.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

 

Fearless and brave you are, with resilience rooted deep within you, you make an ambitious person. Your determination and passion towards things will get you what you expect from life. Your ruling planets are Mars and Pluto. The former represents passion and ambition and the latter is concerned with power behind the passion. A beautiful day is on your way filled with joy and happiness. The only thing that could bring slight dissatisfaction is your personal finance. So, spend wisely for today and be thoughtful of your expenses. 

 

Scorpio Finance Today

If you are planning to spend heavily on a lavish living place, make sure you avoid it for today, as great deals aren’t showing up through your stars. Also planning becomes very important to maintain a stable cash flow. Put some effort and bring it to balance!

Scorpio Family Today

It seems like a vacation that you been planning with your family members ever since your marriage, is coming your way. So, you may go ahead and book your tickets for the exciting holiday packages!

Scorpio Career Today

Hard work never fails. Your dedication and hardwork might allow perks today. You can expect leadership opportunities at your work place. Responsibilities seem to be coming your way, you are brave enough to handle them so, be confident and prepare yourself accordingly.

Scorpio Health Today

You shall see betterment in your health. Your stress shall be relieved and your mental health is going to be sound. Do not catch up on cold drinks or Ice-creams, as it may affect your health somehow.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your love life today seems to be pleasant;your day shall be filled with romance, indulgence, love and of course adorned with roses and chocolates.

 

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Off White

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma 

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com 

Url: www.askmanisha.comwww.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

