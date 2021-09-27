Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: Spend time with loved ones

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your life is likely to hit a temporary roadblock today, and there may be some rough patches, but you will sail through with persistence. Youremain composed under pressure and that will help you get your work done more quickly. The situations are in your favour and you will take control of your life to move ahead with confidence. You will put in more efforts to remain in top form at work and your efforts will be largely appreciated. Your magnetic personality will make you the star of social gatherings and your generous nature will be highly cherished. Students might have to prepare for the worst due to lack of studies. Travel to an exotic destination is on the cards for some.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your expenses are likely to increase, making it a bit difficult to cope with the growing financial needs. Legal matters, which include monetary transactions, will be solved in your favour, bringing in much needed economic relief.

Scorpio Family Today

Peace and harmony will prevail on your domestic front today. It will be an auspicious day to plan a family get-together, in which your relatives and friends will add value with their presence. They will spread cheer at home.

Scorpio Career Today

You will keep your laziness and boredom aside and will face work pressures head on. You will be able to finish off pending tasks before time with colleagues’ help, impressing your bosses and seniors.

Scorpio Health Today

Your health will remain good. You are likely to bring positive changes in your lifestyle which will show its effect on your overall being. Your meditation techniques will also have a positive impact on your mental health.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You will have to give more time to your love life as beloved demands your time and attention. Work together to strengthen the bond. Singles have the brightest chance of finding a suitable mate today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

