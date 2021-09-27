Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: Spend time with loved ones
horoscope

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: Spend time with loved ones

Dear Scorpio, You will put in more efforts to remain in top form at work and your efforts will be largely appreciated. Your health will remain good.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The situations are in your favour and you will take control of your life to move ahead with confidence.

 

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your life is likely to hit a temporary roadblock today, and there may be some rough patches, but you will sail through with persistence. Youremain composed under pressure and that will help you get your work done more quickly. The situations are in your favour and you will take control of your life to move ahead with confidence. You will put in more efforts to remain in top form at work and your efforts will be largely appreciated. Your magnetic personality will make you the star of social gatherings and your generous nature will be highly cherished. Students might have to prepare for the worst due to lack of studies. Travel to an exotic destination is on the cards for some. 

 

Scorpio Finance Today

Your expenses are likely to increase, making it a bit difficult to cope with the growing financial needs. Legal matters, which include monetary transactions, will be solved in your favour, bringing in much needed economic relief. 

Scorpio Family Today

Peace and harmony will prevail on your domestic front today. It will be an auspicious day to plan a family get-together, in which your relatives and friends will add value with their presence. They will spread cheer at home. 

Scorpio Career Today

You will keep your laziness and boredom aside and will face work pressures head on. You will be able to finish off pending tasks before time with colleagues’ help, impressing your bosses and seniors. 

Scorpio Health Today

RELATED STORIES

Your health will remain good. You are likely to bring positive changes in your lifestyle which will show its effect on your overall being. Your meditation techniques will also have a positive impact on your mental health.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You will have to give more time to your love life as beloved demands your time and attention. Work together to strengthen the bond. Singles have the brightest chance of finding a suitable mate today. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Orange 

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign astrology scorpio horoscope scorpio
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: New scopes in career

Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: Health remains in excellent form

Leo Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: Expect profit from property investments

Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: Beware of your colleagues
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP