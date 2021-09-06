Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sept 6: Your love life predictions
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sept 6: Your love life predictions

Dear Scorpio, today's prediction says that you have a trait of determination and forcefulness . Hence , your quality of determination will bring happiness in your life and will be quite apparent.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:26 AM IST
People born under this sign are determined and forceful, but can be jealous and resentful too. Today, your determination to bring happiness in your life will be quite apparent. However, you will need to pay attention to your love life.

 

ScorpioFinance Today

 

You will get the opportunity you had been waiting for to increase your wealth. Your efforts in betting and speculation are likely to lead you to financial fortunes. A request for a salary raise has a bright chance of getting accepted. Everyday expenses may mount but will not make any dent in your earnings. 

 

ScorpioFamily Today

Those with time on their hands due to work from home scenario will now have the freedom to try something new. Let go of the past by making new equations with those you know. Your habit of taking a family youngster for granted may make him/ her a rebel. You may crave for a refreshing change of scene. 

 

ScorpioCareer Today

 

You may be appreciated by higher ups for voicing your opinion on issues concerning your company’s future changes and policies.A challenge will not only test your resolve today but also strengthen it. You will find yourself getting better organised and methodical in your ways of working.

 

ScorpioHealth Today

 

If you get nervous before an exam, learn to channel that nervous energy into the performance itself. Be guarded in what you eat today, as you can land up with digestive problems. You will need to think positive thoughts to chase away the blues. A traditional medicine will prove effective in curing your ailment.

 

ScorpioLove Life Today

 

Lover may feel reluctant for a long-term commitment but don’t give up on him/ her. Don’t be too insistent on something that your partner is in no mood for today. Be more understanding about the needs of your partner. Tensions or disagreements in your relationship can spoil the day.

 

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com,www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

 

 

