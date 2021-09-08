Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sept 8: Know about your health predictions

Dear Scorpio, today's prediction says that you are emotional and connect easily with people on an emotional level. However, you tend to over react in tough situations, which makes you quite vulnerable. Your financial situation will remain satisfactory today.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Scorpio, you are self-driven and motivated and love to work on your own. 

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) 

Scorpio, you are self-driven and motivated and love to work on your own. You achieve what you have put your heart into and do not back down by the pressures. You are a loyal friend and can keep great secrets. As a Scorpion, your playful nature and your childlike innocence make you desirable among others. You are emotional and connect easily with people on an emotional level. You keep your cool in tensed circumstances and find a solution to problems with ease. However, you tend to over react in tough situations, which makes you quite vulnerable. Watch that out, Scorpio! And you will be everyone’s favourite once again!

Scorpio Finance Today

Your financial situation remains satisfactory and promises to take an upward swing. However, a few hurdles in creating an additional source of income are likely to hinder profits from coming in sooner than expected. 

Scorpio Family Today

An off day at work will prove to be a blessing in disguise for you as you get to spend a relaxing time with kids. You are also likely to pursue a hobby like gardening or painting to keep yourself occupied at home. 

Scorpio Career Today

You will put your heart and soul in the new project at workplace, which will impress your seniors and bosses. Your productivity will be at its peak and you will be able to finish off your assigned tasks before time. You can expect some good news in the days to come. 

Scorpio Health Today

You will be full of energy and will maintain a good health. Your daily exercise routine will help you stay fit and in shape. Some of you might turn to spiritual and religious activities to improve your peace of mind. 

Scorpio Love Life Today

You will have to add a spark into your love life to spice it up. An outing with your beloved or a candle-light dinner alone in the company of your romantic partner is likely to do the trick. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Violet 

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com,www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

