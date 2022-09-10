Scorpio Daily Horoscope for September 10, 2022: It'll be a pleasing day

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpio, today may be little troublesome with regards to finance. You may plan to make a new start but it may seem near to impossible. Your wealth may not see any increase. You may not be able to take advantage of opportunities. You may take on an important responsibility but not able to fulfill. On the domestic front, instead of carrying forward old disputes, try to resolve things. You may try to respect people at home. Your love bonding may get better. You may have to change some domestic decisions taken in the past. Your boss may be neutral and may not interfere in your task. You may have to gear up your speed a little.

Scorpio Finance Today Your business may not flourish. You may not be able to fulfill what you had thought of. Today, there may not be any positive growth. You may start to lose your confidence. Any finance related pending cases may remain struck. Stay positive Scorpio as this day may pass soon.

Scorpio Family Today There may be minor disputes with parents but you may try to remain calm and things may be normal soon. You may have to take some tough decisions to save the future of your child from spoiling. Make sure that you do not tell any lies to anyone in the family or it may lead you into trouble.

Scorpio Career Today Scorpio, today may be an average day on the work front as you may be assigned a new post. Your work responsibilities may increase today. There may be some benefits in the job. Your higher officials may cooperate with you.

Scorpio Health Today You may need to take special care of your health, Scorpio. You may avoid going out. You may get relief from the problem of pain and stiffness of joints. You may add exercise to your routine today.

Scorpio Love Life Today You may spend quality time with your partner. If unmarried, then you may receive a marriage proposal. If married, then you may get some good news or gifts from your partner. Overall, today may be full of love for you.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

