Scorpio Daily Horoscope for September 2 , 2022: Know your career forecast

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpios’ luck quotient is likely to remain high today. Your numerical and analytical abilities will be at their peak. There will be a sense of balance in your professional and family life. Today you may be kept very busy as you are entrusted with some challenging assignments. These assignments inspire and bring out the best in you. The stars indicate a good time for Scorpio natives in terms of wealth. Any investment made in the past can also benefit you at this time. A positive mindset will go a long way to maintaining a healthy relationship. There is no point spoiling your health over things you can’t control. Scorpio students may remain devoted and will perform well in exams. Those appearing for competitive exams will be successful. There are chances of disputes among the relatives regarding the ancestral property. Spending time with family in an outing will prove most enjoyable for Scorpio natives.

Scorpio Finance Today Scorpio natives are likely to do well by being practical about their work and not bringing personal feelings into business. However, new proposals may help you expand your business. This is a good time to invest in long-term opportunities.

Scorpio Family Today On the family front, Scorpio natives are advised to avoid unnecessary conflicts and maintain peace. Your siblings could face some problems and may need your support and guidance. Stand by your loved ones today.

Scorpio Career Today Today promises many good things career-wise and you use your good communication skills to your benefit. The advice of a career counsellor is likely to help you take your career forward. You need to take interest in the training to enable yourself to provide better service in your respective field.

Scorpio Health Today Try to abstain from eating junk food to avoid digestive disorders and throat infections. Involvement in sports and outdoor activities will help in balancing your energy level. Try to calm down your mind. Practising yoga exercises or meditating will help with that.

Scorpio Love Life Today There could be some temperamental differences with your spouse. Keep the conversation light and non-confrontational to maintain harmony in your relationship. Single Scorpios need to avoid being over-trusting on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

