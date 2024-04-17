 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts changes in love | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts changes in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 17, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for April 17, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be careful about finances while health will be normal today.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, expect changes in the love life.

You may see changes in the love relationship today. You will come up with opportunities at the job to prove your potential. Be careful about finances while health will be normal today. 

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 17,2024: You will come up with opportunities at the job to prove your potential.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 17,2024: You will come up with opportunities at the job to prove your potential.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today 

Today, your love life will see minor changes. Some Scorpios will resolve the existing troubles; a few may also turn into marriage with the approval of their parents. Be careful to stay out of a toxic relationship. Some long-distance love affairs will pass through tough times. A romantic dinner or a night drive can make things more passionate and memorable. Male Scorpios should be careful to not get into extramarital affairs that may be disastrous.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

 

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today 

Professional success will be at your side. New opportunities will come up at the office and it is wise to utilize every chance to prove the mettle. Authors will see a new work getting published while lawyers may take up crucial cases today. Airline, IT, hospitality, automobile, and mechanical professionals will have a tough schedule. Students may get many opportunities to make progress in their studies and academic careers. Businessmen must be careful while signing new partnership deals today. 

 

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today 

Some Scorpios may face acute financial stress today. This will be especially applicable to female natives who live alone. Have control over expenditure and do not lend a big amount to anyone. Investments in stock, trade, and speculative business need to be avoided. Instead, wait for a day or two till things get resolved. Businessmen will clear all pending dues while a bank loan may be approved. 

 

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today 

Today, your health is intact. No major illness will trouble you. Stick to a healthy menu that includes more leafy vegetables and fruits. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco. Consume items that are rich in fiber and replace aerated drinks with healthy fruit juice. Spend time for personal happiness and also resolve mental stress through yoga and meditation. Some females will have throat infections and migraine.

 

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  •  Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, ensible
  •  Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  •  Symbol: Scorpion
  •  Element: Water
  •  Body Part: Sexual Organs
  •  Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  •  Lucky Day: Tuesday
  •  Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  •  Lucky Number: 4
  •  Lucky Stone: Red Coral

 

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts changes in love
