Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2023 predicts better career growth

Scorpio – 23rd October to 21st November

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Hit at opportunities and do not wait for them

Fix all love problems today while you perform well at office. Both finance and health will be great today. Read for more accurate daily horoscope predictions.

Despite the minor issues, your relationship will be great today. Utilize the professional opportunities to ensure better career growth. Today is good for investments and you will also stay healthy throughout the day.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Avoid crucial relationship decisions today as the chances of your decisions going wrong are higher today. Some Scorpios will lose their temper while having debates with their lover and this can create more friction. Avoid personal issues as this may put your relationship in danger. Some Scorpios may tend to be possessive and this can suffocate the lover. Married Gemini natives will have the support of the family.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Professional life can be productive and creative today. Some authors will get their work published while IT professionals, graphic designers, architects, healthcare professionals, sound engineers, and chefs will find ways to prove their caliber. Today is also good for creative persons including musicians, actors, and photographers. Businessmen can be serious about the expansion of partnerships. Some entrepreneurs will also get to know promoters from abroad.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

A good thing about today is the inflow of wealth. You’ll receive money from different sources including a freelance option. Some Scorpios will also get good returns from previous investments. While your income will be good, the expense should also be balanced. Do not splurge on luxury and instead spend only on necessary items. For Scorpios, property, stock, and speculative business are good options to invest in. Some Scorpios will buy a car or a property today.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of health today. Minor health issues will exist but you’ll be able to overcome them in a day or two. Some allergy-related problems may disturb the day. The office pressure may also impact wellness but you need to ensure that a proper balance is maintained between both professional and personal life. You need to kick off the day with light exercise or yoga which may help you stay healthy for long hours.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

