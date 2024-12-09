Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 09, 2024 predicts new responsibilities

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensitive towards others’ preferences Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 09, 2024. Do not spend a large amount on luxury shopping.

Accept the preferences of the lover to be happy today. Be careful to not compromise on the ideals at work. Do not spend a large amount on luxury shopping.

You should be expressive in the relationship today. Every new opportunity at the workplace is a chance to prove your mettle. Have proper monetary planning and keep a safe distance from online monetary traps. Your health will also be good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be cool in the love affair and consider the emotions of the partner while making crucial decisions. Some love affairs will be productive but you should also be careful to not be dominating in nature. Your ex-flame may be back in the life, bringing in old lost happy days. But married Scorpios should be careful about this as your family life will have serious impacts. Single natives can confidently approach the crush to express their feelings.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be cordial with the team members and also stay in the good book of the management. Keep all cards tight in business as risks may also happen when you are careless about investments. New responsibilities will knock on the door and you need to pick the best opportunities to display your professional mettle. Some government employees can expect a location change. Those who are appearing for competitive examinations will be successful. Some students planning to go abroad for higher studies can expect a positive response from the university.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues will be there in the first half of the day. However, things will improve as the day progresses. Do not overspend on luxury items while you may buy electronic appliances. Females can expect monetary help from their spouses. Today is also good to contribute to a celebration at the office or within the home. Businessmen may have financial issues with partners.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issues will be there. However, avoid both alcohol and tobacco to stay healthy for long years. Females may have gynecology-related issues. It is also advised to not take part in underwater activities. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues but things will be settled down in a short time.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)