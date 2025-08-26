Scorpio Horoscope Today for August 26, 2025: Do not get into arguments, even while having disagreements

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Risks make you stronger Have a good romantic relationship today. Settle the professional issues and ensure you also handle wealth issues carefully. Health demands more attention. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep egos out of the relationship. Professional life will be successful. Both finance and health will see minor issues.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Do not get into arguments, even while having disagreements. A romantic relationship will work based on mutual respect, and verbal arguments will take you nowhere; instead, they may derail your love life. You may also plan a romantic trip where crucial decisions can be made. Some lovers may not be able to give productive time to their partner, as this can cause rifts. The second part of the day is good to introduce the lover to the parents and get approval.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be vocal at team meetings and express opinions without hesitation. Your ideas will be accepted by the seniors, and this will also help you stay in the good books of the management. Business developers, sales promoters, and creative people will need to strive to meet the expectations today. You will also find new job opportunities today, and attending interviews will also bring good results. Businessmen will find success. Students will also find success in examinations.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

There may be minor financial issues, but the routine of life will be unaffected. You will succeed in selling a property or will also resolve a financial issue with a friend. You may also receive a bank loan, and traders will be lucky to have funds from promoters. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity. You may also consider providing monetary help to a needy sibling or friend.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues related to digestion today. Seniors with cardiac issues may develop complications in the first part of the day. Do not delay medical attention. It is also good to start today with exercise. Maintain a healthy diet and refrain from the stress of work, love, and other aspects of life. Do not compromise on mental health, and avoid bringing office stress home.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)