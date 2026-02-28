Scorpio Horoscope Today for February 28, 2026: Traders may expect new horizons by the month's end

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spreading happiness is your mission Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Look for pleasant moments in the relationship. Take up new tasks that will test your profile at the workplace. Handle wealth carefully, and health is normal.

Resolve every issue in your love relationship today and ensure your bonding continues to be strong. Keep track of the financial expenditure. You are medically good today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today Experience the best moments of romance today. There will be moments when you may lose your temper, but ensure you do not burst out. The second part of the day is good to introduce the lover to the parents. If you are planning to get married sooner, things look brighter for you. Married females need to have a good relationship with the siblings of their spouse. This will strengthen the family life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today There are work-related travels, and those who are in the banking, finance, and accounting sectors need to be highly careful when doing the calculations. Some natives may fail to get the support of team members or seniors while handling crucial tasks, and this may lead to despair. Those who want to quit the job can put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. Entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to expand the trade to new territories.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today Refrain from making decisions related to central financial involvement, as your income could also get inconsistent and below your level of contentment. Pick the day to resolve a property dispute with a sibling. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters that will help in trade expansions. Some natives will spend for a medical reason, while females may spend for a celebration within the family.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today Stick to a healthy diet rich in leafy vegetables. Drink plenty of water and also maintain a balance between both office and personal life. You may also have trouble in the ear today. Seniors must be careful while using a wet floor today. There can be digestion issues, and those who are traveling need to be careful about their diet. Pregnant females must avoid riding a bike and adventure sports.

Scorpio Sign Attributes Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

