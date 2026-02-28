Edit Profile
    Scorpio Horoscope Today for February 28, 2026: Traders may expect new horizons by the month's end

    Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: Entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to expand the trade to new territories.

    Published on: Feb 28, 2026 4:18 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spreading happiness is your mission

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Look for pleasant moments in the relationship. Take up new tasks that will test your profile at the workplace. Handle wealth carefully, and health is normal.

    Resolve every issue in your love relationship today and ensure your bonding continues to be strong. Keep track of the financial expenditure. You are medically good today.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

    Experience the best moments of romance today. There will be moments when you may lose your temper, but ensure you do not burst out. The second part of the day is good to introduce the lover to the parents. If you are planning to get married sooner, things look brighter for you. Married females need to have a good relationship with the siblings of their spouse. This will strengthen the family life.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

    There are work-related travels, and those who are in the banking, finance, and accounting sectors need to be highly careful when doing the calculations. Some natives may fail to get the support of team members or seniors while handling crucial tasks, and this may lead to despair. Those who want to quit the job can put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. Entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to expand the trade to new territories.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

    Refrain from making decisions related to central financial involvement, as your income could also get inconsistent and below your level of contentment. Pick the day to resolve a property dispute with a sibling. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters that will help in trade expansions. Some natives will spend for a medical reason, while females may spend for a celebration within the family.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

    Stick to a healthy diet rich in leafy vegetables. Drink plenty of water and also maintain a balance between both office and personal life. You may also have trouble in the ear today. Seniors must be careful while using a wet floor today. There can be digestion issues, and those who are traveling need to be careful about their diet. Pregnant females must avoid riding a bike and adventure sports.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology.

    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
