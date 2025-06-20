Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today for June 20, 2025: Tips to avoid career hiccups

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 20, 2025 04:07 AM IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, give up egos

Keep the love life cool and simple. Handle professional challenges with commitment. Take up financial challenges today to invest in safe monetary options.

Scorpio Horoscope Today, June 20, 2025(Freepik)
Scorpio Horoscope Today, June 20, 2025(Freepik)

Despite internal conflicts, the love life will be stable today. While troubles exist in the office, handle them diligently. Financially you are good but minor health issues may happen.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today 

Your commitment will be tested in the love affair. The lover may not be happy with a specific incident or a statement you made the previous day and this could be a reason for a tiff. It is crucial to resolve this issue without losing the temper. Your parents may agree to the relationship and the Scorpios who prefer taking the love affair to the next level can give serious thought to it. The second part of the day is also good to propose to the crush as the response will be positive. 

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today 

Do to let egos take a call in the career. You will be under pressure to perform and some tasks will also require you to work additional hours. There will be instances where your caliber will be questioned. This will be more visible in tasks that involve creativity, including copy designing, animation, copywriting, interior designing, civil engineering, and business promotion profiles. Traders need to be careful about expansions as minor hiccups may also come up today. 

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today 

Your prosperity will help in making investment plans. There will be options to augment wealth and finding them will be your call. The first part of the day is good to invest in the stock market while online lottery can also bring you good money. Some businessmen will have issues in the partnership that will stop funding. You may also donate money to charity today. 

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today 

There will be issues associated with the chest or lungs and you may develop complications that demand medical attention. Some seniors will also develop pain in their elbows and knees. It is also good to keep a medical kit ready while traveling. The second part of the day is crucial for diabetic Scorpios as health issues may come up. Children should also be careful while playing as minor bruises may happen. 

 

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

 

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
