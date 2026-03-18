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    Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today for March 18, 2026: Are you looking to expand your business? The stars say it's a good day

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Those who are married need to be careful about office romance, as their spouse will find this out in the second part of the day.

    Updated on: Mar 18, 2026 4:22 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No trouble is a barrier for you

    Maintain a harmonious love life through open communication. Your professional life will be productive, and diligent wealth management will help you stay ahead.

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Success in your relationship is likely today. Take on new roles at work to prove your capabilities. While your finances are solid, keep a close watch on emerging health symptoms.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

    Your bond will grow stronger today, perhaps through a surprise gift or travel plans. Single Scorpios should feel confident approaching someone they like. Married individuals must avoid workplace flirtations, as they could lead to domestic issues later. Always consider your partner's feelings when making big decisions.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

    Your approach to challenges is vital today. Ensure you are punctual, as new tasks will be assigned early. Pay attention to deadlines to keep clients happy. Avoid office gossip that could damage your reputation. Students are likely to perform well in exams, and business owners in electronics or IT will see new partnership opportunities.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

    Financial prosperity is within reach, allowing for smart moves in the stock market. You may be able to settle old debts or purchase property. Entrepreneurs will find it easier to raise funds or get bank loans approved. It is also a lucky day for those trying their hand at legal lotteries.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

    Health requires your attention today. Women should be careful with their diet while traveling to avoid digestive issues. Increase your intake of fruits and vegetables. Children may be prone to skin infections, and seniors should have their vision checked. Consider this a good day to give up unhealthy habits like smoking.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today For March 18, 2026: Are You Looking To Expand Your Business? The Stars Say It's A Good Day

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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