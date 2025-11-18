Scorpio Horoscope Today for November 18, 2025: You may require being innovative at team sessions

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let egos impact the routine life Be positive in attitude, and that will work out in both personal and professional life. You may settle the office scores and will also see prosperity today. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be sincere in your love life, and this will help you spend more creative time with your lover. Despite the challenges at work, you will deliver optimum results. Finance is at your side. However, health may have issues.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be sure about the attitude while spending time with your lover. Some long-distance love affairs may not be as smooth as expected. You need to be accommodating and must ensure that there is proper communication. Do not let personal egos come between you and your lover. Value the opinions of the partner and spare time for love. Today is a good day to propose, and single natives can express their feelings freely to their crush to get a positive response.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You may require being innovative at team sessions. Musicians, painters, actors, media persons, and healthcare professionals will have a tough day. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the result. Students applying to foreign universities will have good news. Some traders will receive support from government authorities, which will ease issues in running a business. Entrepreneurs should wait for a day to sign a partnership deal, and the day is not auspicious for that.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will be there. However, some natives will have issues related to finance within the family. Go for smart financial investments today. There will be income from different sources, including freelancing work. Pick the second part of the day to buy home appliances and electronic devices. Businessmen will settle issues related to funds with promoters and partners.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Be careful when it comes to health. Seniors may have complaints related to sleep, pain in joints, and digestion. Minor chest-related issues may come up in the first part of the day. Females will require paying attention to the ear, nose, and eyes today. There will also be complications related to the blood pressure in the second part of the day.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)