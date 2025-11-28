Scorpio Horoscope Today for November 28, 2025: Do not get into trouble in your career

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Morals guide you Spend more time with your lover to keep the relationship robust. Ensure you take up new tasks that promise better career growth. Wealth demands careful handling. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be fair in the love affair and look for opportunities to celebrate the romance. New responsibilities will make you powerful at the office. Handle wealth smartly. Minor health issues may create trouble.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You will see minor issues in the relationship. The first part of the day is crucial for new lovers. Avoid arguments. You may also consider a vacation where there will be instances to rev up the relationship. You will have trouble controlling egos. This can bring new issues. Some females will be happy to discuss the future with their partner. Your parents may be supportive today. Single natives or those who have had a break-up in the recent past will find new love.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Do not get into trouble in your career. You must be focused on your professional life. New responsibilities may come up. There will also be opportunities to display your technical skills in a project or a client session. Those who are keen to switch jobs can update their resume on a job portal before the day ends. Students waiting for admission at foreign universities will have good news. Businessmen need to be careful while making new partnerships.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. This will help you make smart monetary decisions. You may invest in the stock market. There will be good returns from the previous investments. This will help with buying a new property. Some natives may also require spending for medical reasons today. Entrepreneurs will succeed in financial issues, and all pending dues will be cleared.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Do not compromise on health. There will be issues associated with the chest, lungs, and stomach. Consult a doctor to ensure everything is fine. There can also be pain in joints that will seriously impact the lifestyle today. Avoid driving at high speed, especially at night, as there can be accidents as well. Today is crucial for those who have a history of cardiac issues. You must also be careful to carry medicines while on a vacation.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)