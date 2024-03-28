Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024 astro tips for a health lifestyle

Scorpio - 28th March 2024 Daily Horoscope Prediction says, happiness is the catchword of the day Excel both in love and job today. No major trouble will disrupt the love life and you should also skip office politics. Handle wealth carefully today. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024. Minor money issues are there but health is good today.

Shower love on the partner today and you will receive the same back. Your professional life will be productive but highly packed. Minor money issues are there but health is good today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in the love life and your lover will recognize this. Your partner wants you to devote more time to the relationship. Those who are traveling must connect with the lover on call and share their feelings. Be a good listener and show patience in dealings. You should also give personal space to the lover as this will strengthen the bonding. Married Scorpios will see the interference of the family of the spouse in the relationship which may upset you.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be sensible at work and also take the initiative to resolve minor crises in team work. Some seniors may not find your professional attitude satisfying. This can cause issues today. However, ensure you maintain a good rapport with the management which will douse the fire even before it gets serious. Those who are seeking a job change will have good news. In the office, stay away from workplace politics and do not be prey to gossip.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will be there but you need to have control over the expenditure today. Some Scorpios will buy jewelry and home appliances but investments in stock and speculative business will not bring in expected results. You may contribute to a function at the office today. Entrepreneurs will raise money with the help of partners. Clients may pay you the pending dues, relieving you of pressure.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Some Scorpios will have chest-related infections. Those who have asthma must be careful while venturing outside. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues and the best way to avoid it is to have proper control over the mind through yoga. Today is good to join a gym but be careful while lifting weights. Pregnant females must avoid adventure activities while on vacation.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

