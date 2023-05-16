Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2023 predicts a positive attitude

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDr J.N Pandey
May 16, 2023 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for May 16, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. our relationship will witness friction today.

Daily horoscope prediction says, close the eyes and feel the supreme energy

Despite friction in the love life, try to find the best in a relationship. The professional schedule will be hectic. Minor health & money issues will be there.

While trouble in a relationship can dampen your spirit, single Scorpios will find new love. Finance and health would be normal today without much worth mentioning.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will witness friction today. Resolve all issues by talking. You need to be careful to control your emotions as any outburst can make things worse. Always be positive in attitude and ensure your partner enjoys your company. Single Scorpios will have a great day. You will meet a lovely person who may sweep you off your feet. Those who are married need to value the opinions of the spouse for a happy married life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Those who are in the IT industry will have a tough day. Some international clients will have unrealistic targets and you would need to spend long hours at the workstation. Graphic designers, copywriters, authors, architects, mechanical engineers, and doctors will have opportunities to prove their mettle. Academicians, politicians, and lawyers will also have a busy day. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch a new idea. Job seekers will also get a new job with a decent package.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Some students may have financially a tough time as parents may ration their pocket money. Entrepreneurs will find new partners with good economic resources. You may get back old dues which would improve the money situation. Purchasing a car is also on the cards today. Those who have a plan to invest need to know the stock market to avoid financial losses.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor issues related to legs and eyes, such as joint pain but they are not serious. Senior Scorpios may have sleep issues and consult a doctor for better results. Eat a healthy diet packed with proteins and nutrients on time. Do not bring the office pressure to home and spend more time with the family today evening.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

