Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2025, predicts good returns today
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Go for smart decisions
Troubleshoot love issues and consider the requirements at the workplace today. Keep the expenditure under control and health is also good today.
Keep your relationship intact and consider the choices of the spouse before you make crucial decisions in the family life. Professional performance will be good. A financial guide can be of good help to you. You are also good in terms of health.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Look for splendid moments in love. You both need to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Today is not good to resolve the issues of the past. Some love affairs may also appear toxic and females who prefer independence may come out of it. You may expect the interference of an outsider in the love life which may lead to chaos. It is vital to have control over this issue. The second part fo the day is also good to get the support of parents in marriage.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Do not be hesitant to express innovative ideas at team meetings today. Despite minor opposition, you will succeed in winning clients. There can be hiccups due to productivity and you need to keep ego in the back seat while doing team projects. Your role will change today and a coworker may be upset over the growth. Businessmen will be successful in signing new partnership deals that will work out in the coming days. You may also confidently launch a new concept today.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in and you may consider long-term investments today. You may try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. Some females will be successful in settling a property dispute. Avoid monetary disputes with siblings or friends. Those who wait for a bank loan will also have reasons to smile. Entrepreneurs handling textiles, cosmetics, leather, and computer accessories will receive good returns today.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
No major medical issue may come up but there can be health issues associated with bones and eyes today. Some females will develop heart-related issues and will need medical attention. Children may also develop oral issues that will require consulting a doctor. Those who drive should be careful as the horoscope also predicts a minor accident today.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
