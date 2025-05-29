Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, predicts some legal issues

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay strong and composed Keep the love life intact. Your commitment at work will help settle the professional challenges. Minor financial issues may be there. Health is normal today. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, 29 May 2025: Maintain a positive attitude and stay in the company of close-knit friends as your mental stress will be under control.(Freepik)

You are good in terms of love and job today. Minor wealth issues may come up while health will be good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Your love affair will be fruitful as there will be commitment on both sides. You should not impose your concepts on the lover and there should also be proper communication. Avoid gossip and the intervention of a third party in your relationship. Be sincere in your dealings and you’ll see the lover showering affection and care. Married female natives can seriously think about starting a family today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be cool even in tense hours and come up with innovative ideas at meetings. Stand firm on your point at official meetings. Your ideas are good and will have takers. Clients will be happy over the quality of work and will also shoot an appreciation mail that will add value to the profile. IT, healthcare, travel, media, hospitality, and academic professionals will have a busy schedule today. Businessmen will receive foreign funds to help further business expansion.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

If you own a family business, the earnings from this source may not be as expected today. Avoid lending a big amount to someone as getting it back can be a tough task. The financial status may not be up to the mark and it is crucial to stay away from investments in the stock market. Some legal issues may require you to spend a big amount. It is also good to settle a property issue with a sibling for a happy family life.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a positive attitude and stay in the company of close-knit friends as your mental stress will be under control. You should also be careful to not let the office pressure enter the home. Some female natives will have menstrual complaints and children may have oral health issues in the second half of the day. Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

