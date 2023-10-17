Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 18, 2023 advises to avoid office politics

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, – Nothing beats your confidence

Despite minor hiccups in romance, you will love the company of your partner. Handle both finance and health issues with utmost care throughout the day.

Stay away from both office politics and love-related arguments. Both will impact your mental life. Handle wealth with care and pay special attention to health.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments and do not impose your opinion on the lover. Be patient while having debates. Put forward your point in a mature way and do not let the emotions go loose. Your partner may try to provoke you but avoid falling into the trap. Some Scorpio females will settle disputes with ex-lovers and will go back to the old relationship. However, married persons should not do anything that may affect their marital life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Creative persons will see opportunities knocking on the door. Musicians, painters, actors, and authors will see positive changes in the profession. Some students waiting for admission to a foreign university will see positive results. Businessmen dealing with artifacts furniture, garments, medicines, automobile spare parts, and fashion accessories will taste success. Those who are keen to join a new organization can update their profile on a job website and interview calls will come before the day ends.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

The first half may not give positive signs of prosperity. This may make you change your plans. Some dues will be repaid in the second part of the day. You may also find it tough to raise funds which can be challenging for a trader. Some Scorpios will have troubles in the family over the property. Be careful while having serious discussions on financial affairs as you may lose your temper causing serious trouble.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a work-life balance today. Keep the office pressure outside the home and spend more time with the family. Minor ailments related to teeth, eyes, or nose may trouble you today. However, no serious medical issues will be there. Females should be careful while lifting heavy objects.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

