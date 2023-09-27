Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, September 27, 2023 expect a change in work life

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love solving puzzles

Your love life is good and professional responsibilities will also result in better career growth. Fortunately, both finance and health will be at your side.

Stay happy in the relationship while enjoying different dimensions of love. Perform diligently at the office and do not hesitate to take risks. The prosperity will help you buy a home or vehicle. Your health is also in good shape.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

A sincere and committed love is the takeaway of the day. However, minor frictions may happen that you need to resolve before the day ends. Today is also auspicious to settle old problems that would have caused a break-up. Meet up with the ex-flame to troubleshoot it. But married Scorpios need to stay out of it as your family life will be compromised. Female Scorpios natives may get pregnant and hence unmarried natives need to be careful while spending time with their lover.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

The official tasks will need you to spend long hours at the workplace. Some new projects will come up and the clients may be impatient, keeping you on the toes throughout the day. Those who travel for job reasons must ensure to treat the clients will respect. Healthcare professionals as well as engineers will see new opportunities to go abroad today. Academicians, lawyers, and police personnel can expect a change in working location.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of wealth today. Money will come in from different sources and this will help you make smart financial decisions. Consider investing in gold or property. Some females will buy home appliances today. The second half of the day is good to consider new business plans. Do not trust the partners blindly on financial affairs and be cautious while making risky business decisions today. Take the help of an expert to plan long-term investments including stock and trade.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Stay healthy by maintaining a balanced office and personal life. Drink plenty of water and have a balanced diet rich in fruits, nuts, and vegetables. Some people may suffer from hypertension, cholesterol, and anxiety-related issues today. Senior citizens should not skip medicines even while traveling.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

