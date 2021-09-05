Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scorpio Horoscope for Sept 5 : No harm in seeking advice

Dear Scorpio, do not shy away from asking for a suggestion from any of your seniors. You will spend a considerable amount of quality time with your loved ones today.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Scorpio

Often mistaken for being jealous and grudging, Scorpios are just territorial, protective and determined in life. While they enjoy a great deal of independence, they also crave deeply for a strong emotional connection. If a Scorpio is in love with you, you will have to work that out on your own as Scorpios are highly reserved and not best known for being expressive. But once you get through the early stages of your relationship, they will shower you with love and gifts.

Scorpions attract people from other zodiacs sign due to their ability to appear mysterious. They are the most endearing and dependable friends you could ever ask for and, as one of the signs with a flair for passion, they prove to be great lovers too.

Keep reading to know what plans the stars have made for you.

Scorpio Finance Today

Do not shy away from asking for a suggestion from any of your seniors or whoever you consider your guide before making any large transaction. A family elder may give you invaluable advice, which will stay with you all your life. It will be a suitable time to apply for home or car loans.

Scorpio Family Today

You will spend a considerable amount of quality time with your loved ones today. Your mother will be elated with your presence. Fun activities and a small outing are also probable.

Scorpio Career Today

Things will stagnate for you at the work front which will suit you, seeing that your mind is occupied otherwise. Job seekers will be able to bag their dream jobs that will elevate their professional stature. Seize the chance without hesitation if an opportunity presents itself.

Scorpio Health Today

Due to the functional principles of Vata, Pitta and Kapha being in balance, your physical constitution will be perfectly fine. Students need to be in sync with their biological body clock to expect their desired results. Drinking Tulsi water in the morning will boost your immunity.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Romantic life will be pleasurable. You will be in awe of your beloved all day long. Their playful moods and secret plans will hold your attention.

Lucky Number- 8

Lucky Colour- Violet

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

