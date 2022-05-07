Scorpio Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 7, 2022

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Day seems excellent on the professional and family front. There are chances of getting promoted to higher designation or get a pay boost. Family members may be happy with your professional growth and appreciate your journey so far. Everything seems in sync, but you should take care of your love life and health too. You may lack love and intimacy on part of your partner.

You may have to deal with some minor health issues associated with abdomen or digestion. Pregnant ladies should be careful as there are chances of miscarriage. Any form of addiction should be avoided. Wear safety while riding a bike or driving a four-wheeler today.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Scorpio Finance Today

Some may invest money with business partner. You may have good day in terms of sale and profit. You may also invest in your higher studies. Increase in income is indicated.

Scorpio Family Today

This is an excellent day on the family front and you may enjoy being with spouse, kids and parents today. Chirpy and joyous family aura may keep your spirit high and let you do what you actually want to do today.

Scorpio Career Today

You may get promoted or earn a salary hike. Some may invest money to promote business and earn good profit. Your savings may multiply.

Scorpio Health Today

Day seems challenging on the health front. Negative thinking may ruin your mental peace. Avoid doing things that can affect your emotional stability. There are chances of feeling a bit tired and tensed today due to extra work responsibilities.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Day does not seem lucky on the love front. Your partner may not give you attention or time and it may break your heart. Wait a bit longer, you may feel love and affection once again.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON