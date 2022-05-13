Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 13, 2022

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Dear Scorpion born, today you will stay excited and cheerful to take up new tasks and opportunities that life may give you. Your teachers and mentors can come up with some life changing tip and you can get great benefit in its implementation. Following a rigorous and balanced diet can help you maintain your figure and good shape of body. Your seniors in office or academics can show some great support and understanding towards your current goals and aspirations in life. Choose between two contrasting situations and stick by it in the future. Be specific with your wants and make no compromises.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your financial efforts and endeavors might be improved and you can see the desired results coming very soon. Your financial success momentum will gain high and you can enjoy a better off financial status by the end of the day.

Scorpio Family Today

Today you might have to bring in your qualities of being faithful, loyal and trustworthy of your presence and value in life. You may have to sacrifice and compromise on something precious to you.

Scorpio Career Today

Your professional life as predicted by your stars and planetary positions can get momentum today. You shall feel that everything in your career is going as per your desire and planning. You must also take up the advice of your senior co workers and they might guide you with some good career skills.

Scorpio Health Today

You could hurt yourself with some minor injury and therefore you must stay conscious and cautious of your health. Your chronic illness, if any, will see better improvement.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You can have trust issues with your partner today and therefore it becomes imperative for you to sit together and clear the issue with a healthy discussion. Don’t go in the details from the past.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

