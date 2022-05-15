Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 15, 2022

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

It is likely to be a slow start to your day. Your financial situation may be precarious. Lenders may not be able to return the money they have taken from you. This may leave you cash-strapped in an emergency. You may need to put in more effort on the professional front. This may get you noticed by authorities and help you gain new skills. Your health is likely in need of monitoring. Taking it for granted could limit your ability to appreciate physical wellbeing. Your domestic situation can be stressful. Your loved ones may require your attention and counsel. The same can be stated for your love life. Ignoring your relationship could lead to emotional distress. Plans to go out with friends may come to fruition. Take advantage of the situation. Property issues may be embroiled in a legal struggle. Students may wow everyone with their unexpected outcomes.

Sun Transit Impact on Scorpio

The transition of Sun into Taurus may herald a golden period in your professional life. You are likely to be able to successfully execute any project that you may undertake during this time. This may enhance your reputation. You are advised to maintain flexibility in your behaviour to avoid spoiling your marital life, especially during the transit phase. During the solar transit, there is a possibility of you facing some health issues. You shall remain susceptible to minor injuries or discomfort. Hence, necessary caution is advised.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your financial situation may remain fragile. Your loan to purchase a dream home or a high-end vehicle may not be approved as planned. You may have to wait patiently for things to materialize and fall in place as expected.

Scorpio Family Today

You are likely to be worried about your children as the day is not favorable for them. You may need to remain calm in tough situations on the domestic front. Some of you may have to stay away from clashes to maintain domestic peace.

Scorpio Career Today

On the professional front, there may be ups and downs. Putting laziness aside is likely to help you accomplish more. Some of you may be offered a transfer, which may not be beneficial to you. Stay focused on your objectives and goals.

Scorpio Health Today

You may have to exercise caution when it comes to health. Anything in excess may have a negative impact on your body. A change in lifestyle and commitment to a healthier lifestyle is likely to improve your mental and physical wellbeing.

Scorpio Love Life Today

At a social gathering, you may be drawn to someone attractive. Your affections are likely to be returned! However, take things slow and enjoy each day in the new relationship. Hasty decisions may only make you regret later.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

