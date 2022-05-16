Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 16, 2022

SCORPIO(Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your professional front seems very bright. You may be able to effortlessly meet your goals. You are likely to spend good time with your family members, resulting in a serene and joyful domestic environment. Workplace stress, on the other hand, may have an impact on your health. To stay fit, you may have to pay attention to it. Neglecting your health at any cost may not be a good idea. Your financial situation is likely to stay the same. If you invest in plans that appear doubtful to you, you may risk losing money. Your dating prospects might not be as bright. Misunderstandings with partner can cause problems in the relationship. Those planning a trip with friends and family may find their plans falling through. Property transactions are likely to be advantageous and profitable. Students’ accomplishments may make everyone proud.

Scorpio Finance Today

On the financial front, a previous investment may not yield expected returns. This may leave you cash-strapped. In an emergency, you may have to use your savings. Shares, on the other hand, are likely to bring small profits.

Scorpio Family Today

Your domestic front is likely to be filled with happiness and delight. A marriage alliance for a youngster in the family may keep everyone in a cheerful mood. Your bond with your siblings is likely to become stronger as days pass.

Scorpio Career Today

The day may be good for you on the professional front. Your start-up is likely to grow and you may reap the benefits in the coming days. Almost all of your business dealings are likely to make good profit.

Scorpio Health Today

Although you may be in good health, you are likely to be troubled by some underlying problems. You may feel better if you seek medical help immediately. Do not disregard your body’s warning signs.

Scorpio Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your hectic work schedules may leave your partner yearning for your attention. Pay attention to their demands, or your love life is likely to suffer in the long run. It may even lead to a possible break up.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

